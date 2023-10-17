New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin: "We've been dealing with a rise in bias activity"

TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities say there has been an uptick in reported bias incidents and hate crimes since the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

CBS New York's Christine Sloan spoke to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to see what the state's doing to keep all residents safe.

Across New Jersey, in both the Palestinian and Jewish communities, there's fear and concern as the deadly conflict continues in the Middle East.

Platkin said the state's monitoring reports of bias activity in both communities.

"Unfortunately, even before last week, we've been dealing with a rise in bias activity both against the Jewish community and the Muslim community," Platkin said.

Platkin said there's an elevated law enforcement presence at both mosques and synagogues since Hamas carried out the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. He said the state will protect all residents.

"That applies just as equally to our Palestinian and our Muslim communities as it does to our Jewish communities. I absolutely commit and promise to every resident of this state, regardless of who they are, where they're from or how they pray, we will do everything we can to keep you safe," Platkin said. "We want anyone who feels unsafe in any way, or sees anything that makes them uncomfortable, to report it so that we can respond to it and make sure folks are kept safe."

The Anti-Defamation League said in New Jersey and New York "we are tracking incidents of harassment targeting synagogues, Jewish students, and visibly Jewish people in public spaces. We strongly condemn these incidents and emphasize that there is no place for antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate or any type of hate in our community."

The ADL added the organization recorded 40 Israeli-related antisemitic incidents in the U.S. from Oct. 7-15.

Palestinian American organization said Monday they've gotten many calls about hate geared toward Palestinians and Muslims, especially at their businesses.

"A South Asian restaurant owner in South Jersey woke up Friday morning to Koran - the holy Koran and manuscript -- being torn apart and ripped apart and scattered in front of her restaurant," CAIR-New Jersey's Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said.

Platkin said the public should report all bias incidents.

"Information that you have may help us understand what's happening out in the community. Even if it doesn't rise to a level of a criminal offense, it does help us ensure that we're providing the resources to your particular community that you need to stay safe," Platkin said.

Platkin said if you believe you've been a victim of a bias incident or a hate crime, you should contact local authorities, including police, or his office's Division of Civil Rights.