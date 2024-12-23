Odd water odor, taste prompts some New Jersey American Water customers to go with bottled variety

Finally some answers on what may be causing tap water's unusual taste and smell in N.J.

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Some residents in Central New Jersey say their water still has an odd taste and odor, forcing them to drink bottled water this holiday season.

The issue started in the middle of last week for New Jersey American Water customers who use the Raritan water system. Dozens of towns across Union, Middlesex and Somerset counties have been impacted.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection said its initial investigation revealed a leak last Monday from a repackaging facility in Branchburg into a tributary of the Raritan River. The facility repackages fragrances, essential oils, and flavorings.

The water is safe to drink, officials say

New Jersey American Water says testing has confirmed that the water is safe to drink and meets state and federal standards.

Residents who have discolored water should run their cold taps only at the lowest level of their residence for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear. Additional updates will be posted on the American Water website.

However, some residents say they are going the store-bought route, just to be on the safe side.

"At a certain point, how much time and money do you want to spend on water? You know? So you just kind of make do with what you've got," resident Kevin Kast said.

"It's just kind of suspect"

New Jersey American Water said the strange odor might stick around for a few more days.

"It's just kind of suspect. You know what I mean?" Kast said.

"It smells. I mean, I just don't think if they're sending alerts out about your water that it's good for you," added Cate Oaks of Westfield.