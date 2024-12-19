New Jersey American Water says water is safe as customers report discoloration, odors

Some New Jersey American Water customers report water is brown, has unusual taste

Some New Jersey American Water customers report water is brown, has unusual taste

Some New Jersey American Water customers report water is brown, has unusual taste

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Some New Jersey American Water customers say their water is coming out brown or has an unusual taste or odor.

The issue started late Wednesday night for customers who use the Raritan water system. Dozens of towns across Union, Middlesex and Somerset counties are impacted.

American Water put out a statement around 5:30 p.m. Thursday saying samples they tested met state and federal drinking water standards.

"We are working with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection to determine if any other course of action or precautionary measures are necessary. We will continue to perform targeted flushing and sampling throughout the system tonight," the statement said.

Residents who have discolored water should run their cold taps only at the lowest level of their residence for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear. Additional updates will be posted on the American Water website.

Schools shut off water fountains, residents stock up on bottled water

The Westfield School District sent out an email saying, out of an abundance of caution, it temporarily shut off water fountains at buildings across the district and that bottled water would be available in nurses' offices.

"I didn't smell anything, but I know it tasted not how it usually did and I was kind of confused. But I didn't drink it the rest of the day because I was like, I don't know if I should drink this, so I just left it in my water bottle and I dumped it out when I got home," Westfield High School freshman Grace Brodo said.

Residents were also seen stocking up on bottled water and water jugs at local supermarkets.