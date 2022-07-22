Watch CBS News
Some New Jersey American Water customers placed under conservation notice

FREEHOLD, N.J. -- New Jersey American Water is asking customers in some counties to take additional steps to conserve water.

Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties were placed under a voluntary conservation notice Wednesday.

Monmouth and Ocean counties, meanwhile, are under a mandatory conservation notice due to the extreme heat.

Any customers whose street address is an odd number should limit outdoor water use to odd-numbered days of the month, while customers with even-numbered street addresses should use water outdoors on even-numbered days of the month.

Customers should also limit outdoor water use to early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.

For more details, visit newjerseyamwater.com/alerts.

