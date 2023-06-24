Firefighters respond to 2nd lithium-ion battery fire at Chinatown building

NEW YORK -- The FDNY was back at the scene of a deadly fire Friday.

Officials say the fire rekindled at the e-bike repair shop on Madison Street in Chinatown.

On Tuesday, four people were killed after investigators say lithium-ion batteries exploded, causing a fire that spread to apartments above.

Investigators believe Friday's fire may have been started by batteries that reignited in the debris.

"The batteries were kind of scattered throughout debris, so we took out as much as we could, and the city's working with a contractor to remove the remainder of the batteries," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barbels said.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says so far this year, there have been more than 100 fires and 13 deaths linked to battery explosions in the city.