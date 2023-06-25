Watch CBS News

Funding going toward e-bike charging stations outside NYCHA complexes

New funding is going toward safe charging stations for e-bikes outside of NYCHA complexes. This comes after four people were killed in a fire at an e-bike shop in Chinatown last week. CBS2's Doug Williams reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3pj9vA9
