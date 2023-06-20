Watch CBS News
4 people killed, 2 others critically hurt when fire breaks out at e-bike shop in Lower Manhattan

By Elijah Westbrook

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Four people are dead and two others are critically injured after a fire broke out at an e-bike shop in Lower Manhattan. 

The flames erupted just after midnight at a six-story building on Madison Street. 

First responders had to rescue people from an apartment above the shop. 

Police say two men and two women were killed, and two others are in critical condition.

"I step out, I look, it's a huge flame coming out of the gate. I call the fire department, they come within 10 minutes. Once they got here, the flames started getting bigger and stronger... It was a whole mess," said a nearby deli owner. 

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, piles of e-bikes and scooters have been pulled from the business. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

