New composting program launches all across Queens

NEW YORK - The nation's largest curbside composting program launched Monday in Queens.

All residential buildings will now receive weekly collection of leaf and yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper products.

It's the first time an entire borough will receive this service, which runs through late December.

Compost collection day will be the same day as recycling pickup. No sign up is required - all you do is put out your waste in a separate, labeled bag or bin.

