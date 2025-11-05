Porter scores 32 as Nets beat Pacers 112-103 for 1st win

Michael Porter Jr. had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets overcame the loss of leading scorer Cam Thomas to claim their first victory of the season in a 112-103 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Porter made 10 of 20 shots, including four 3-pointers, as the Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter in a game of spurts that featured 12 lead changes and 10 ties. His final three-point play pushed the Nets ahead 110-103 with 22.1 seconds remaining.

Porter's extra scoring was needed after Thomas, who entered with a 24.4-point scoring average, exited midway through the first quarter with hamstring tightness. It's the same hamstring that limited him to 25 games last season.

The Nets, who had lost the first seven games this season, got four other double-digit efforts as Nic Claxton scored 18, Noah Clowney had 17, Tyrese Martin 16 and Terance Mann 15.

The Pacers, who are also now 1-7, were led by Pascal Siakam's 23 points and nine assists. Ben Sheppard scored 18. Backup center Jay Huff added 16 with four 3-pointers.

Up next

The Nets host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The Pacers visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.