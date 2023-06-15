Driver rescued from water after car plunges into Patchogue Bay

Driver pulled from water after car plunges into Patchogue Bay

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was rescued Thursday morning after driving into the water off Long Island.

Police said Nestor Riosarvealo, 33, was driving a 2017 Nissan on South Ocean Avenue when the car went off Mascot Dock into Patchogue Bay.

A police officer and firefighter dove into the water and broke the windows to pull Riosarvealo to safety.

He was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.