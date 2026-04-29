Nationals blow out staggering Mets 14-2 in the rain

Brady House capped a seven-run fourth inning with his first career grand slam and the Washington Nationals routed the reeling New York Mets 14-2 on a rainy Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Curtis Mead homered late and had four of Washington's 15 hits as the Nationals set a season high for runs. He also scored four times.

James Wood drove in three runs and scored three more. CJ Abrams had three hits and two RBIs for the young Nationals, who rebounded from an 8-0 loss in the series opener Tuesday and improved to 11-7 on the road.

Cade Cavalli (1-1) threw six solid innings and struck out 10, equaling the career high he set in five innings during his previous outing against Atlanta. The last 24 of his 97 pitches were strikes — the longest streak in the majors this season.

The right-hander became the first Washington pitcher with at least 10 strikeouts in consecutive starts since Max Scherzer in July 2020.

Juan Soto homered against his first big league team for the second consecutive night and finished with three hits, but the Mets (10-20) were done in by another poor pitching performance at the back of their rotation as New York lost for the 16th time in 19 games.

Making his first start since April 13 after a demotion to the bullpen, David Peterson (0-4) was charged with seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three in the fourth, and House connected off ineffective reliever Sean Manaea for the first Nationals slam this year to punctuate their biggest inning of the season.

New York allowed its most runs this year and was booed again by a sparse crowd in Queens.

Up next

Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.90 ERA) has lost three straight starts heading into the series finale Thursday afternoon. Veteran RHP Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.49) pitches for Washington.