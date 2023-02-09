Watch CBS News
National Pizza Day: Nonprofit Slice Out Hunger delivers pies to people in need

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Slice Out Hunger this National Pizza Day
Slice Out Hunger this National Pizza Day 04:42

NEW YORK -- It's National Pizza Day, and some local pizzerias are partnering with the nonprofit Slice Out Hunger to deliver free pies to people in need. 

Founder and Director Scott Wiener spoke with CBS2 about their mission, along with Carmine Testa, from Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel, New Jersey. 

They shared how the idea got started and grew over the years, and how others can get involved. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

