National Grid files rate proposal that would raise gas prices for New Yorkers
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers could end up paying more for gas if a recent proposal gets the greenlight.
Wednesday, National Grid filed a rate proposal with the New York State Public Service Commission. They say it will support the state's clean energy goals.
The proposal seeks $414 million in revenues for New York City and $228 million for Long Island.
If approved, that would boil down to a total bill increase of about 17%, or $30 a month, for the average customer.
