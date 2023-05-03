National Grid files rate proposal that would raise gas prices for New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers could end up paying more for gas if a recent proposal gets the greenlight.

Wednesday, National Grid filed a rate proposal with the New York State Public Service Commission. They say it will support the state's clean energy goals.

The proposal seeks $414 million in revenues for New York City and $228 million for Long Island.

If approved, that would boil down to a total bill increase of about 17%, or $30 a month, for the average customer.