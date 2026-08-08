NYC's National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan today

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City on Sunday.

The event is expected to draw 400,000 spectators.

What to know about the Dominican Day Parade

This is the 44th year for the city's National Dominican Day Parade. It starts forming at 8 a.m. and steps off at 11 a.m.

The theme this year is "Dominicanos: Identidad y Cultura," which translates to "Dominicans: Identity and Culture." Organizers say the parade will "pay tribute to the legacy of the Dominican Republic and the deep cultural, social, and community ties that unite the Dominican people with the United States."

The grand marshal of this year's parade is Dr. Ramon Tallaj, founder of the Somos Community Care healthcare network.

Forecast for National Dominican Day Parade

Temperatures will be in the 80s when the parade gets underway, but humidity levels won't be quite as high as they have been for the past few days, so it won't feel as oppressive.

CBS News New York

A stray shower or storm could pop up in the afternoon hours, but the threat of storms turning severe is low.

NYC Dominican Day Parade street closures

The Department of Transportation announced the following road closures at the discretion of the NYPD:

Sixth Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

Sixth Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

36th Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue

38th, 37th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

55th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Dominican Day Parade security

The NYPD says there will be more security at this year's event. They'll have additional officers patrolling and will use double barricades along the parade route.

Friday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there were no known specific threats against the parade.

She also said additional officers will continue patrolling the area after the parade ends, both on streets and in the subway system.