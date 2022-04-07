Nassau Police warn about increase in scams targeting elderly residents

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) - There's a new warning about an increase in scams targeting the elderly on Long Island.

Nassau County Police are sounding the alarm, especially about new ways criminals are trying to take advantage.

As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, at first glance, Kathleen Lavin may look like a scammer's dream target.

"They called and said my grandson was in jail," Lavin said.

But they're no match for the spry 88-year-old from Oceanside.

"I says, 'Oh well, keep him there!' Because I know my grandson. I had spoken to him two seconds before that, and he was at college," Lavin said.

She knew better than to give cash to the common phone scam, where criminals trick the elderly into thinking their grandchild is in trouble, and needs bail money. But many like her are not so lucky.

Nassau County Police say phone scams targeting the elderly are on the rise. In 2021, there were 165, compared to 88 the year before. The Nassau Police Commissioner says they have no patience for those who target the most vulnerable.

"We'll go above and beyond to make sure we get them, and we actually enjoy it now. You want to take advantage of us, we're gonna take advantage of you. We're going to come out, put the resources into it, and get you," Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Ryder, along with the Nassau district attorney and other sounded the alarm at Lynbrook Restorative Therapy and Nursing.

They're warning the elderly about older scams, like fake calls from the IRS, and new ones, like fake charity calls for Ukraine.

"That's the bottom line. You have to question anybody that calls you out of the blue and says send me money for x, y or z," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Another piece of advice: Be careful with disposing your personal information. That's why this weekend, they'll have a special shredding truck parked in Lynbrook. That shred event will also take place at two other locations in Glen cove and Woodbury. It is free and open to all Nassau County residents.

Saturday, April 9, 10am-11:30am

Glen Cove Center for Rehabilitation & Emerge at Glen Cove, 6 Medical Plaza, Glen Cove

Excel at Woodbury for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 8533 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

Lynbrook Restorative Therapy & Nursing, 243 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook