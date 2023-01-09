Nassau Police warn about brazen thieves stealing cars while filling up at gas stations

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Another car has been stolen while a driver was pumping gas in Nassau County, and Monday Nassau Police revealed it is the fourth such crime in less than a month.

They are now warning drivers and gas station owners to take precautions at the pump.

It happened yet again. A driver was pumping gas, the car running, this time at the Shell station on Carman Avenue in Westbury Sunday morning. Video shows a thief jump in and speed off with the Mercedes, the gas nozzle still attached. That makes it four in a month.

"Four grand larcenies of vehicles - high end vehicles - that occurred in the last several weeks in Nassau County, all occurring at gas stations while people are gassing up," said Nassau Police Chief of Detectives Christopher Ferro.

"It's lunacy here. Everything is chaos," one person said.

"I think they're watching to see who is not paying attention, who leaves their car running," said another.

In mid-December, in Glen Head, a woman was dragged as a thief sped off with her Range Rover. Nassau Police now reveal that the following week in Roslyn an 80-year-old driver was targeted while pumping gas. Last week, a thief drove off with a Range Rover in Mineola, stealing not only the car, but the dog left inside. The dog was paralyzed after being thrown out the window.

In all four cases, there's a similar description. Police say they're investigating if it's the same crew.

The sudden surge has police sharing warnings with civic groups.

"Don't leave the keys in the car. Don't leave it open. Don't leave it open when you're gassing up. It's a very simple message, and you're not the victim," said Helen Meittinis of the community association of Steward Avenue.

With car thefts nearly doubled in a year from 561 to 968, Nassau Legislator John Ferretti blames the spike on criminal justice changes in Albany.

"This is a new thing. I've never had to worry about filling my gas tank... and now you do, and I don't think it's a coincidence that this is happening just after these laws are enacted in Albany," Ferretti said.

The Mercedes stolen Sunday was abandoned nearby after it crashed into another car during the getaway. The thief fled.

Meanwhile, this rash of crimes has America's largest township, the Town of Hempstead, considering legislation to do away with self-serve gas.

Nassau Police say already in the first nine days of the year, 23 cars have been stolen in Nassau County.