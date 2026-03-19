Driver indicted on manslaughter charges in Long Island crash that killed 2 teens

A driver was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges Thursday in a deadly crash that killed two teenagers on Long Island back in January.

The crash happened Jan. 23 on Old Country Road in Hicksville.

Driver allegedly disabled safety feature

According to prosecutors, 24-year-old Frank Labidi was accelerating 83 mph in a 40 mph zone when he crashed. Passengers Lindsey Parke, 19, and Alexa Duryea, 19, suffered traumatic injuries and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Labidi is accused of disabling the safety feature on his vehicle that prevents a car from drifting and spinning.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Labidi recently raced professionally, but she said on public roads, this is the tragic result of choices he made. She called the crimes entirely preventable.

"Speeding and reckless driving are not harmless thrills. It's not content for TikTok or Instagram to drive up your likes," she said.

Labidi pleaded not guilty and left without comment, free on bail. He faces up to 15 years if convicted.

Victims' families speak out

The victims' heartbroken families gathered in court Thursday.

"I just want this guy to know that he destroyed multiple families," said Allison Sitzman, aunt of one of the victims.

"There is no reason they couldn't get home but the driver and his choices, and it wasn't his choice to make for them," said Hailey Parke, Lindsey Parke's sister.

Duryea was an EMT, and Lindsey Parke was a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

"First one always to respond, to help," father Edward Parke said.

"They were driving faster than their guardian angel could fly that night, and they weren't able to be protected," said Timothy Sitzman, brother of one of the victims.

Parke's family says they're working on strengthening laws.

"People gotta slow down. The laws gotta change. The laws are so, so weak," Edward Parke said.

"You're responsible for the people in your car, and driving a vehicle is a serious thing not to play around with," mother Annette Parke said.