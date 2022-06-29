Nassau County rolling out "vaxmobile" for children

Nassau County rolls out "vaxmobile" for children

LONG BEACH, N.Y. - In Nassau County, a "vaxmobile" will begin vaccinating children ages 2-5 against COVID Wednesday.

It will visit Long Beach City Hall and an outdoor farmer's market in Long Beach.

Staff will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to eligible children.

The CDC and FDA recently approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children 6 months of age and older.