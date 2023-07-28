Nassau County Democrats suing to block new legislative maps

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Nassau County Democrats are suing to overturn newly-redrawn legislative maps they say unfairly favor Republican candidates.

The group says the new boundaries dilute the voting power of communities of color.

"For a true democracy, people need to be represented, said Pamela Korn, of Hewlett.

"That's what we're here for and we're going to fight until we win," said Claire Leon, of Valley Stream.

There are more registered Democrats than Republicans in Nassau County, but the GOP holds a majority in the county legislature.

"The basis of the lawsuit is that the Republicans are trying to rig the upcoming election by gerrymandering legislative districts to keep themselves in power," said David Mejias, an attorney representing the Nassau County Democratic Committee.

Related Story: Republicans could lose seats after appeals court orders New York to redraw Congressional districts

County boundaries are reapportioned once every 10 years.

Mimi Pierre-Johnson, of Elmont, says maps need to reflect changes based on the census.

"Why should I have to fight for a fair map?" said Pierre-Johnson. "I'm Haitian born and so, I love this country and I love what it gave me and my family."

Republicans in the county said Democrats just can't get out the vote.

"The Nassau legislative districts that have been created are fair and competitive. What's more, the districts comply with all applicable federal and state redistricting laws," said Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after a state appellate court ruled New York's congressional districts, mandated last year by a special master, should be redone.

Long Island Democrats said they're prepared for a long court battle.

"They're packing Democrats into some districts and then breaking up stronger Democrats' districts, and what they're doing is they're diluting the vote," said Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs.

"What I see with gerrymandering, the minority communities forever going to be disenfranchised," said lead plaintiff Hazel Scottie Coads, of Lakeview.

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority in the Nassau County Legislature, but Democrats say they fear losing two more seats because of the new map. All 19 seats are up for election.