Nassau County debuts unified moment of silence to commemorate the fallen on Memorial Day

Nassau County debuts county-wide moment of silence to commemorate the fallen on Memorial Day

Nassau County debuts county-wide moment of silence to commemorate the fallen on Memorial Day

Nassau County debuts county-wide moment of silence to commemorate the fallen on Memorial Day

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - Memorial Day is being observed Monday across our area with neighborhood parades and services.

In Nassau County, there's a new way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, county officials are hoping the idea of a unified moment of silence catches on.

An American tradition, reflecting gratitude and remembrance.

"Because I love America. I love our country, our people, our veterans, our soldiers," said Laura Shortmeyer of Farmingdale.

Memorial Day parades across the nation and on Long Island with waving flags, military honors and solemn reflection.

"I think its important that we all celebrate America and everything they sacrificed," said Farmingdale resident Gina Brienza.

In Farmingdale, it's an annual family tradition for the Kercy family.

"To remember everyone who sacrificed their lives for the country," said Danielle Kercy.

In Freeport, honors to those who earned our freedoms.

"Freedom of speech. Freedom to protest. Freedom of religion. Freedom that this country has today," said Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy.

And in Massapequa Park, the Nassau County executive launched what he hopes will become a new tradition.

Sirens blared at noon. Church bells rang and buses paused. Bruce Blakeman launched the county-wide moment of silence after seeing how Israel observes holocaust remembrance day.

"When they sound the sirens, everything stopped. Everything stopped and it was very meaningful," Blakeman said. "So now, in Nassau County we're trying it."

"For 50 seconds, we're asking everybody, stop what you're doing," Blakeman said. "It's a solemn day. It's a day to remember that there are a lot of young people who never came back from war."

No matter how you observe, those whose scars of loss will never fully heal say we must all reflect on the true meaning of the holiday.

"Barbecues, department store sales, food store sales, which is OK, but as long as they take a couple of moments out of their day to remember the fallen," said Vietnam veteran Leonard Sheiner.

Nassau observed two moments of silence Monday of 50 seconds each, representing our 50 states for which more than one million have given their lives.