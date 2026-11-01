Own goals doom Red Bulls' postseason hopes as they fall to Supporters' Shield-winning Nashville

Nashville used two own goals and a stoppage-time score by Sam Surridge to erase a two-goal deficit and beat New York 3-2 on a rainy Sunday, ending the Red Bulls' postseason hopes.

Nashville (22-3-8) upped its unbeaten streak to nine and finished unbeaten at home - 15-0-2 - for the second time in club history after having already clinched the Supporters' Shield.

Nashville tied Inter Miami's MLS record 74-point season set in 2024 with one match remaining. The club's 44 points at home are a league record.

The loss by the Red Bulls (11-16-6) coupled with Toronto's FC's 3-1 loss to Atlanta United clinches an Eastern Conference postseason berth for the Columbus Crew.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on a goal by teenager Julian Hall after Nashville rookie goalkeeper Brian Schwake made a save on a penalty kick by 19-year-old Cade Cowell in the 19th.

Seventeen-year-old rookie Adri Mehmeti and 19-year-old Sekou Kone had assists on the 18-year-old's 13th goal this season after Hall scored three times through his first 38 appearances. Mehmet's helper was his ninth and Kone picked up his first in his seventh career match.

Cowell and defender Devin Padelford set up Rafael Mosquera six minutes later for his first MLS goal in his first start and 13th career appearance for a 2-0 advantage. Mosquera had just subbed in to the match a minute earlier.

Nashville cut it to 2-1 at halftime on an own goal by New York defender Tim Parker in the 45th minute, then tied it in the 81st on an own goal by defender Julian Bazan.

Surridge used his head to score the winner in the first minute of stoppage time. Cristian Espinoza had his career-high 15th assist on Surridge's 19th goal of the campaign. It was the 97th assist in 247 appearances for Espinoza.

Schwake totaled two saves for Nashville, which went 8-0-8 at home during its inaugural 2020 season.

Ethan Horvath turned away seven shots for New York.

Nashville beat the Red Bulls 1-0 on the road on Aug. 19.

Nashville hasn't lost at home since Atlanta United beat them 1-0 on the final day of August last season.

Up next

New York: Hosts Atlanta United in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Nashville: At FC Cincinnati on Saturday to end the regular season.