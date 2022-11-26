NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Vaughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home
NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens.
Police said they took Najia Vaughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m.
According to police, Vaughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and then repeatedly stabbed the 31-year-old woman who answered.
Police said they found Vaughn after she ran from the home. She was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Vaughn and the woman were acquaintances, police said.
Police did not immediately provide information on the victim's injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.