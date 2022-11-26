NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Vaughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home

NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens.

Police said they took Najia Vaughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m.

According to police, Vaughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and then repeatedly stabbed the 31-year-old woman who answered.

Police said they found Vaughn after she ran from the home. She was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Vaughn and the woman were acquaintances, police said.

Police did not immediately provide information on the victim's injuries.