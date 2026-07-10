Nadine Menendez, wife of former N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez, reports to prison for bribery conviction

Nadine Menendez, the wife of former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, reported to prison Friday to start her sentence for a bribery conviction.

She was sentenced in 2025 to 54 months, or more than four years, in a federal case in which she was convicted of being involved in a corruption scheme with her husband.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Menendez is in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.

Move to delay start of sentence rejected

Earlier this week, a federal judge denied Menendez's request to delay the start of her sentence. She asked the judge to push the date to October, so she could finish breast cancer related treatment.

Prosecutors opposed her request, arguing the surrender date was set nearly 10 months after sentencing to accommodate medical procedures.

Originally, they wanted her to serve at least seven years. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a minimum of 17 and a half years, but the judge said he would hand down a sentence "substantially below."

Gold bars and cash

The scheme unraveled when an FBI search of the couple's home in 2022 turned up more than $480,000 in cash stuffed in envelopes hidden throughout the house. Gold bars and $70,000 were also found in the safe deposit box.

Her husband is currently serving an 11-year sentence on federal bribery charges. Bob Menendez resigned from the U.S. Senate after he was found guilty of his role in the bribery scheme.