Museum of Chinese in America hosts 27th annual Legacy Awards Gala
NEW YORK -- The Museum of Chinese in America hosted its 27th annual Legacy Awards Gala on Thursday.
The event was held at Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan.
Among those recognized were Chinese American veterans of World War II, who received the Generational Legacy Award.
The Artist of the Year Award went to international youth string orchestra the Joyous String Ensemble.
