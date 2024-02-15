Watch CBS News
Murphy: New Jersey to spend opioid settlement money to support people in recovery

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy announced a major investment in the fight against the opioid epidemic

Murphy said the state is using settlement money from the opioid industry to expand care and support people in recovery. 

"Over the next couple of decades, our state stands to receive more than $1 billion from opioid manufacturers distributors and pharmacies, and roughly half of that will go towards our counties and local governments," Murphy said. 

Murphy said over the next three years, $95 million will go toward a number of initiatives including harm reduction centers, community peer recovery centers and housing for people with substance abuse disorders. 

