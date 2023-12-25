Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan
Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan 00:23

NEW YORK -- Multiple arrests were made and at least one officer was hurt after a pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan turned violent, the NYPD said. 

Protesters were out for hours Monday, starting along Fifth Avenue near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before heading downtown. 

Video shows tense moments while some demonstrators were in custody. 

The injured officer was in stable condition, according to police. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.