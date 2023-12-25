Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan, NYPD says

Multiple arrests, officer injured at pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Multiple arrests were made and at least one officer was hurt after a pro-Palestinian protest in Manhattan turned violent, the NYPD said.

Protesters were out for hours Monday, starting along Fifth Avenue near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before heading downtown.

Video shows tense moments while some demonstrators were in custody.

The injured officer was in stable condition, according to police.