Mulchfest begins in New York City to recycle Christmas trees
NEW YORK - The day after Christmas is also the first day of Mulchfest, a way to recycle your Christmas tree.
The New York City Parks Department will turn your tree into wood chips and use them to make the city greener.
It runs until January 8.
All you have to do is take all the decorations off your tree and bring it to a Mulchfest location.
