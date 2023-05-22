MTA proposes fare hikes that could increase rates on Labor Day 2023. Here's how much prices could jump

NEW YORK - It may soon cost you more to get in and around New York City.

The MTA is eyeing fare hikes across the subway, LIRR, Metro-North, as well as bridges and tunnels.

The proposed rate hikes were unveiled during an MTA board meeting Monday.

LINK: See the complete fare hike proposal

Subway, Express Bus fare hike proposal

The proposed base fare for the subway or bus would rise 5%, from $2.75 to $2.90.

A 7-day ticket would rise 3% from $33 to $34.

A 30-day ticket would rise 4% from $127 to $132.

Express bus base fares would rise 4% from $6.75 to $7.

A 7-day express bus ticket would rise 3% from $62 to $64.

LIRR and Metro-North fare hike proposal

LIRR and Metro-North fares would rise at the following rates:

Monthly: Average 4.3% increase (with a $500 cap)

Weekly: Average 4.3% increase

One-way peak: Average 4.6% increase

One-way off-peak: Standardize discounts across railroads to 26%

10-trip off-peak: Discount maintained at 15% off one-way off-peak

What about bridges and tunnels?

Tolls would also increase at bridges and tunnels. How much would depend on the precise scenario the MTA pursues, but they say it would be between 6-10% depending on whether people use E-ZPass or pay tolls by mail.

It's not a done deal yet. The MTA is expected to conduct public hearings in June, with a vote on the fare and toll changes in July.

If approved, the fare hikes would take place by Labor Day.

The proposed hikes are prompting strong reactions.

"We at Passengers United feel that the base fare of 2.75 should be kept for local buses and subways. The express bus fare should be $4.00 instead of $7.00 to fill up seats on empty express buses. The proposed peak fare of $7.00 for city residents is too expensive for a LIRR city ticket and should be kept at $5.00 at all times. We are outraged that the Atlantic Ticket weekly LIRR pass and MetroCard of $60.00 is being eliminated for southeast Queens residents. LIRR commuters need relief from subway service breakdowns and construction work. We will fight hard to save these discounts and are outraged especially with the roll out with congestion pricing being considered," Passengers United said in a statement.

"Mayor Eric Adams should cut subway and bus fares in half for the million New Yorkers who can least afford the hike in his budget due next month. By expanding eligibility for the City's Fair Fares program to struggling New Yorkers at 200% of the federal poverty line, Mayor Adams can save almost $1,600 for families earning up to $60,000. Expanding Fair Fares now would mean that low-income New Yorkers would never even feel the sting of a fare hike that takes effect on Labor Day," Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance said.

We'll have much more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.