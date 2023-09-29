NYC under flash flood warning as heavy rain soaks streets and subway stations

NEW YORK -- Ophelia's remnants are soaking New York City and the surrounding area with heavy rain for the Friday morning commute.

The city is under a flash flood warning until 10:30 am., while the rainfall overwhelms some streets and subway stations.

The MTA says crews are working to minimize the impact on service, but there are no 2, 3, 4, or 5 trains running in Brooklyn. Northbound B trains are not running near Newkirk Plaza.

Metro-North service is also suspended in both directions on the Harlem & New Haven line.

Officials say no matter what they do, there will be water in the subway system, but it's going to be all-hands-on-deck throughout the day.

On Thursday, MTA crews inspected all flood-prone stations, like 157th Street in Washington Heights They checked storm drains and put the necessary equipment in place to keep trains moving.

The agency also activated its 24-hour situation room, where it will monitor conditions 24/7. Officials say crews have been deployed to strategic locations so they can respond quickly to any flooding.

The focus during heavy rain is to minimize the impact to service by removing water quickly when it does infiltrate the system. Certain stations have backflow preventers that allow water to flow out of the station and prevent it from coming back in.

If that doesn't work, the water will have to be pumped out through hoses.

