First Alert Weather: Clouds increase today, showers later tonight; Yellow Alert for Friday

Alerts & Advisories

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, and the potential for localized flooding/flash flooding.

Coastal Flood Advisories for some of our coastal communities late Thursday afternoon through Friday night for minor flooding during high tides.

Forecast

Today: More clouds with some late showers. Highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Rain/showers fill in. Locally heavy rain in spots.

Tomorrow: Rain, heavy at times, particularly in the PM. Localized flooding/flash flooding possible. Highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Leftover AM rain, some clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.