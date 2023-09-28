First Alert Weather: Clouds increase today, showers later tonight; Yellow Alert for Friday
Alerts & Advisories
- Alert: Yellow Alert Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, and the potential for localized flooding/flash flooding.
- Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisories for some of our coastal communities late Thursday afternoon through Friday night for minor flooding during high tides.
Forecast
Today: More clouds with some late showers. Highs in the 60s.
Tonight: Rain/showers fill in. Locally heavy rain in spots.
Tomorrow: Rain, heavy at times, particularly in the PM. Localized flooding/flash flooding possible. Highs in the 60s.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Leftover AM rain, some clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.