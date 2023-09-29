MTA activates 24-hour situation room before impending storm threatens to flood subway system

NEW YORK -- The MTA is trying to get ahead of the storm that will put the entire Tri-State Area under a flood watch Friday.

Crews were at the 157th Street subway station on Thursday to check storm drains.

That subway station is know to flood during downpours.

Workers were also checking storm drains and putting equipment in place so they can help keep trains moving.

"No matter what we do, there is going to be water in the subway system ... The good news is this system is designed to take water and to pump it out in huge amounts," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The MTA has activated its 24-hour situation room and will monitor conditions systemwide.

