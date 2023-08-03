MTA deploying "Eagle Teams" on buses to crack down on fare evasion

NEW YORK -- The MTA is deploying so-called "Eagle Teams" in the agency's latest effort to crack down on bus fare evasion.

"These are revenue fare enforcement agents. Unarmed, they are not armed like our NYPD partners. But they are there to make sure that the fares are paid," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said Thursday.

The Eagle Teams will be deployed at bus hubs and on local buses.

The MTA says it lost $350 million on fare evaders alone.

In a statement, the Transport Workers Union said the teams are a welcome sight and presence on buses.