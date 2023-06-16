MTA cracking down on bus lane violations in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The MTA is cracking down on bus lane violations in the Bronx.

The agency says it has activated the Automated Bus Lane Enforcement, or ABLE, cameras on the Bx36 bus route.

The bus-mounted cameras capture drivers violating bus lane rules in real time.

The program is aimed at deterring motorists from blocking bus lanes in order to improve bus service.

"We face, on a daily basis, obstruction on bus stops and bus lanes that interfere not only with our safety, passenger safety, but also interferes with delay of service," bus operator Misael Cancel said.

"Not only does ABLE move buses more quickly, but our data over the last two years also shows that collisions drop dramatically," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

The Department of Transportation will issue warning notices to drivers for the first 60 days before issuing any fines.