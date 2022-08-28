2 taken to hospital after MTA bus slams into light pole in Midtown
NEW YORK -- An MTA bus slammed into a light pole in Midtown on Saturday.
It happened on East 58th Street and Lexington Avenue.
We're told the M-103 bus made a sharp turn and hit the pole, sending it crashing to the street.
Police say a passenger in her 90s hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
The bus driver was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
