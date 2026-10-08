MTA bus driver attacked on the job questions why the suspect, who has since been arrested again, is still out on bail

An MTA bus driver who was brutally assaulted while on the job in Yonkers earlier this year is speaking out about New York's bail laws.

Back in April, just north of the Bronx border, Johnny Rodriguez was allegedly body slammed and beaten by a man after a fender bender involving the bus the transit agency employee was operating.

A local judge set cash bail for the accused, Thywill Anasu, at $5,000. The suspect posted bail and was released.

An MTA bus driver was attacked after a collision on the Bronx-Yonkers border on April 4, 2026. Citizen

Four months after the alleged assault and while out on bail, Anasu was again arrested, this time in the Norwood section of the Bronx. He was charged with assaulting an FDNY fire marshal who claimed to have caught Anasu looting at the scene of a fatal fire on East 209th Street.

Two judges denied requests to increase Anasu's cash bail to $50,000, and he's still free on the original $5,000.

His arm still in a sling and his head trauma still healing, Rodriguez, surrounded by Transport Workers Union brothers and sisters, said Thursday he is grateful for the support and confounded by the court system.

"I'm angry. I'm angry because I've been through a lot already," Rodriguez said. "I don't know how I'm gonna live my life, knowing this guy is out there. It's upsetting. It really is."

TWU Local 100 President John Chiarello said he is equally perplexed.

"[Rodriguez] is still healing. This guy is out, does another crime, and he's still out. I cannot believe that this is justice," Chiarello said.

A court administration spokesperson said multiple factors go into bail decisions and could not comment on any individual case.

Anasu did show up as required on Thursday. He could go to trial for allegedly assaulting Rodriguez later this year.