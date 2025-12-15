7 injured after driver of MTA bus loses control and crashes into parked cars in the Bronx

Seven people were injured when an MTA bus crashed into several parked cars in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Police say a BX6 bus was driving westbound on 163rd Street near Cauldwell Avenue in Morrisania at around 2 p.m. when its 63-year-old driver lost control.

Police sources said it appears the bus was having mechanical issues and when the driver tried to apply the brakes, the bus slid.

The driver and six other passengers were transported to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

Cellphone video shows passengers screaming and some climbing out of the window to safety.

"It was really loud, but like I said, it was one boom, not a couple. I thought it was something in the house. I didn't go to the window immediately, but to see it on sidewalk it had to have been heavy," one witness said.

The NYPD and the MTA are investigating what exactly went wrong. At this point, no arrests have been made and no criminality is suspected by police.