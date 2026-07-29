NYC subway fares, tolls could go up again in 2027 under MTA's new preliminary financial plan

Just months after the last MTA fare hike took effect, the agency is already looking ahead to the next one.

The MTA's new preliminary financial plan calls for a 4% increase to New York City subway and bus fares, along with bridge and tunnel tolls, starting in March 2027. Another 4% increase is also planned for 2029.

If approved, the base subway fare would go up from $3. The MTA hasn't announced what the final fare would be.

While a straight 4% increase would be $3.12, the MTA has historically rounded up or down to the nearest nickel, meaning you could be paying anywhere from $3.10 to $3.15, if approved.

The MTA has followed a policy of raising fares and tolls about every two years. Officials say the smaller, planned increases help keep pace with inflation, cover rising operating costs, and avoid larger price hikes down the road.

"The riders should not have to bear the full brunt of the cost, but we need a strategy together with the political leadership," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The MTA said the proposed increase isn't connected to congestion pricing, saying the every-two-year fare policy has been in place for years, separate from revenue generated by congestion pricing.

Before the fare increase is made final, the MTA must hold a series of public hearings, then the board will have to vote on it. If they approve the fare hikes, those increases could go into effect starting in March 2027.

New Yorkers who spoke to CBS News New York voiced frustrations with another increase.

"At any price point, you want good service, and I don't think we're getting that," one rider said.

Drivers shared similar frustrations, saying when you factor in tolls, gas, insurance and the cost of owning a car, even a small increase makes a difference.

"Everything going up," one driver said. "Food going up, gas, tolls, everything."