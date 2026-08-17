Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard shares her remarkable health journey

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard is sharing her gratitude after surviving two life-threatening health challenges.

She marked the two-year anniversary of the surgery that left her cancer-free by speaking bravely for the first time about the back-to-back medical challenges that threatened her life. The hugs that followed her remarks were heartfelt, and hard-earned.

In 2024, she was hospitalized with a saddle embolism, which is a blood clot that is often deadly. She was treated with drugs and surgery, which gave way to the discovery that she had a rare form of cancer called LMS sarcoma.

"If it were not for the blood clot, they would not have found the cancer. And it was a very aggressive cancer," Patterson-Howard said. "My embolism was really a direct result of the cancer ... the tumor was very intertwined with my vascular system."

An 18-hour surgery exactly two years ago was a success. She was discharged cancer-free.

"Absolutely feels like a miracle. To God be the glory. I would not be here if not for God, for his miracle-working power, for my family, for my friends," she said.

Patterson-Howard spoke of her gratitude for her medical team, and the staff at City Hall who kept things running while she healed.

So why did she keep things quiet for two years?

"Sometimes you have to get through the process before you can share your testimony," she said. "It was about me sharing strength and hope for someone else who might be going through a challenging health issue or just life issue ... I'm just much more focused and much more resolute in my spirit about the work I want to do for my community."

Patterson-Howard saidshe has a CAT scan every six months, and is grateful to be cancer free.