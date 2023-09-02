Mount Vernon throws back-to-school bash & backpack giveaway

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A back-to-school bash and backpack giveaway was held in Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Families enjoyed games, food and free haircuts at the block party on South Fourth Avenue.

The event was hosted by the City of Mount Vernon and Buttafly, a streetwear and lifestyle retailer.

"When I was a kid growing up, you know, my parents, I waited in line for supplies, as well. We didn't really have it, financially. So now that I'm in a position to help out and give back to the community, I wanted to do so," Buttafly cofounder Jude Sainjour said. "Just having an extra pencil when you need it in class, like, it means the world to have that notebook. Sometimes kids come to school unprepared because they just don't have it, and now they do."

Organizers say the event was all about encouraging the community ahead of the first day of school next week.