Owner of Harlem food truck staple Mo's Famous Burgers to retire

The owner of a popular Harlem food truck is retiring after almost 40 years.

Leroy Maurice "Mo" Robinson Jr. can't go anywhere in Harlem without running into someone he knows. For three decades, Harlemites could see him flipping burgers and hot dogs at the corner of 118th Street and Lenox Avenue at Mo's Famous Burgers. However, that's all changing in just a few months when Robinson retires on Oct. 31.

"At first, you know, I really didn't believe it," Robinson admitted when asked about his decision to sell the business.

After undergoing multiple foot surgeries, including a partial amputation, Robinson says his family and doctor advised him to step away.

"When I realized I cannot stand for long periods of time, I had to bring someone else in, I knew that was it," Robinson said.

Leroy Maurice "Mo" Robinson Jr. is retiring as the owner of a popular Harlem food truck. CBS News New York

Robinson said what he'll miss the most is the people who supported him over the last three decades, from the early days when his business was just a food cart. Throughout the years, he owned a laundromat and a barbershop at the location. Customers came from near and far, including food blogs like Munchies and The Infatuation, racking up tens of thousands of views on social media. With burgers priced at $3, Robinson said it was his customers who kept him going through tough times.

"I want to let [them] know I appreciate [their] business and what [they] did for me over the years. It meant so much. I sent my kids to college," Robinson said. "I did everything."

Robinson's last day will be on Halloween. Anyone interested in purchasing the business should contact him at LAU151@gmail.com.

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