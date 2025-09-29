Manhattan supermarket clerk dies following altercation with shoplifter, police say

A Manhattan family is in mourning following a tragedy last week inside a neighborhood grocery store. Police say a worker, who was a father, grandfather, and beloved family man, was killed while trying to stop a shoplifter.

His grieving children are demanding justice and answers.

Altercation with purported shoplifter

The family's nightmare unfolded on Friday night. It was supposed to be another day on the job for 64-year-old Leobardo Hernandez at a Morton Williams supermarket on Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, where he had worked as a stock clerk.

But that night, police say he confronted a shoplifter who was trying to steal a case of beer. A struggle ensued and Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where the father of four was pronounced dead.

Leobardo Hernandez CBS News New York

In a statement, Morton Williams said, in part, that Hernandez "was a dedicated team member for more than 10 years, and our prayers are with Leo's family and friends at this difficult time."

His family said Hernandez doing the right thing cost him his life.

"That was not his job. Any company has security and security is supposed to be there watching cameras 24/7, no matter what," son Victor Hernandez said.

"We would tell him, 'That's not your job. They are going to steal. Let them steal the product,'" son Harold Hernandez said.

Now, his loved ones want to know what happened inside that store.

"That's our frustration, getting the footage of what happened. There are a lot of stories going around," Harold Hernandez said.

"He was a very supportive father to all of us"

Born in Mexico, Leobardo Hernandez built a life in New York City and was said to be a man who always put family first. Inside his home, grief hangs heavy. His four grown children and wife are clinging to thoughts of the man who they say was the engine of their family.

"It's hard. I can't believe this. I still can't believe this," Victor Hernandez said.

A shrine with a picture of their father smiling back at them sits in the hallway, along with his favorite chocolates.

"He was a very supportive father to all of us, very caring, very uplifting to all of us," Harold Hernandez said. "He's always happy."

Family members say other than diabetes, Leobardo Hernandez had no major health problems. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.