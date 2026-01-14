Morristown, N.J., community fearful after ICE raid outside laundromat

A pastor in Morristown, New Jersey, says community members are too afraid to go outside after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

He said 11 men were detained by ICE agents outside a laundromat and a nearby restaurant Sunday, just blocks away from St. Margaret Church.

CBS News New York contacted the Department of Homeland Security and ICE several times for comment, but has not yet heard back.

"It's disgraceful"

Rev. Duberney Villamizar said hundreds of people in the community are suffering after the raid.

"They have children, they have mothers, they have fathers, and they have an extended family," he said.

In Spanish, a laundromat employee told CBS News New York now, there are barely any customers.

He said one woman came in with a heap of clothes to wash for other people, adding some residents are too afraid to leave their houses.

"It's disgraceful that someone can't even leave their home to do laundry, can't leave to buy food," he said in Spanish.

Villamizar said he's told the community they can watch services online if they are too afraid to come in person.

17-year-old Morristown High School senior among those detained

Villamizar said 17-year-old Juan Mendoza, a senior at Morristown High School, was injured as he was taken into custody Sunday.

"He's in pain ... I heard today that especially in the leg, he's in pain," Villamizar said.

According to Villamizar, Mendoza was taken to a detention center in Elizabeth and was visited by his lawyer Wednesday.

"He's trying to process everything," Villamizar said.

17-year-old Juan Mendoza, a senior at Morristown High School Photo provided

Mendoza is from Honduras and came to the United States alone a few years ago, according to Villamizar.

"He came here every week for parish Masses," he said. "It's telling you something that his kindness in his heart. It's very hard to bring our kids today to the church."

Mendoza's family said he had an upcoming hearing to seek special immigrant juvenile status.