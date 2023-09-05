More businesses impacted by New York City's new trash bin rules
NEW YORK -- Starting Tuesday, more New York City businesses will be required to use trash bins with secure lids.
Chain owners with five or more locations must put garbage bags in the bins.
The rule has been in place for restaurants, delis, bodegas, grocery stores and other places that sell food since August 1.
On Friday, the city issued 44 summonses to restaurants.
It's all part of the city's effort to get rid of rats.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.