More businesses impacted by New York City's new trash bin rules

Trash rules changing for more NYC businesses

NEW YORK -- Starting Tuesday, more New York City businesses will be required to use trash bins with secure lids.

Chain owners with five or more locations must put garbage bags in the bins.

The rule has been in place for restaurants, delis, bodegas, grocery stores and other places that sell food since August 1.

On Friday, the city issued 44 summonses to restaurants.

It's all part of the city's effort to get rid of rats.