First ever Anti-Rat Day of Action held in Harlem

NEW YORK -- As New York City gets tough on its rodent problem, the first Anti-Rat Day of Action was held Saturday in Harlem.

City agencies, including the sanitation department, teamed up to show and tell people how to keep rats out of the community.

The city's first rat czar was also on hand to provide times.

"Rats need food, water and shelter to survive. Today, we're going to cut off their food source and reduce their habitat, take away the places they can live," said Kathleen Corradi, New York City director of rodent mitigation.

"We've had rats the size of Crocs just running up and down the street. Like a Croc shoe? A average size eight, running up and down the street," Harlem resident Ruth McDaniels said.

Harlem is part of one of four mitigation zones in the city that will get additional funding to help combat rats.