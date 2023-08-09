More buses of asylum seekers expected to arrive in NYC, as tensions flare over where to house them

NEW YORK -- At least five buses of asylum seekers are expected to roll into New York City on Wednesday.

It comes as city leaders are scrambling to figure out what to do with those who are already here. Their plan to create emergency relief centers is facing pushback from people who live nearby.

There are currently 57,000 asylum seekers and counting in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams is urging the White House to expedite their work authorization, so they can legally get jobs.

In the meantime, housing remains a top problem. City officials say they are out of space but are working to find new places to put them.

The governor and mayor have been begging for federal aid, saying without it, they can only open new shelters on city land, like Randall's Island where preparations are underway to house 2,000 asylum seekers, and state land, like the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens, where tents are almost ready for men to move in.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of residents protested the Creedmoor site, and tensions flared between them and a small group of counter protesters.

The city's commissioner of Emergency Management urged everyone in Queens to support the asylum seekers.

"All of them want to work, most them you talk to have extraordinary stories about a loved one back home they're trying to support," Commissioner Zack Iscol said. "I think in doing that, they would find this is just another generation of future Americans."

Dozens of asylum seekers have also been sent away from the city and are now staying elsewhere in the state, including Monroe County, where 77 of them are being housed at a Holiday Inn. That group includes 30 children and a pregnant woman.

New York City is paying for their shelter, food and medical needs while they are being housed.

The mayor is expected to speak about the issue later Wednesday morning.