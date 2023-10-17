More travelers fleeing Israel make it back home to Newark Airport: "There's a war going on"

NEWARK, N.J. -- More people who have been trapped in Israel are finally making it back home to the Tri-State Area.

Two flights landed Tuesday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport, where CBS New York's John Dias spoke with travelers as they arrived.

Many people shared feelings of survivors' remorse, having landing safely in America while their loved ones are trapped back in Israel with such an uncertain future.

"What I saw -- I'm sorry -- it's been more than a week... I couldn't sleep," one man said, getting emotional.

"We were there before, during, and it's still going on now. There's a war going on," said another man. "There were many air-raid sirens going off. We had to run into our kid's safe room."

Meanwhile, others across our area say they are worried about loved ones stuck in Israel and Gaza.

"I need my father to stay alive. I stay up every night praying and hoping he comes home safely," Duaa Abufares said Monday in Paterson.

Palestinian American groups say 500 Americans are stuck in Gaza. We spoke with a mother-of-three who is terrified for her three daughters, ages 12, 15 and 16.

"Unable to get in contact with them. She is pleading with the world, America, pleading with Biden to bring her kids back," a friend translated for her.

With the war intensifying with each passing day and the death toll continuing to rise, many say time is not on their side.

"I met many stranded Americans, many American Jews in airports who said they're just going to the airport, going to stand there and wait until they get a ticket, not knowing what the destination was going to be," said Acting New York Supreme Judge Rachel Freier.

Freier is believed to be the first Hasidic Jewish woman to sit on the bench. She and her family were on vacation in Israel when emergency sirens began ringing over Jerusalem last Saturday.

"You see mothers in their nightgowns jumping out of bed, grabbing the children, running into the secure area," she said. "The emotional turmoil, the anxiety, the not knowing what's going on -- it was really frightening, because it was still the holiday for us."

When they learned of the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, her family -- like countless others -- tried to find ways to get back home. Several canceled flights later, she found herself bound for Athens, then London, the finally home to New York on Thursday night.

"When we got to the airport for our flight to Athens, I heard that a few hours before there was a missile that was aimed at the airport, so a siren went off at the airport with all the passengers being told 'run to the security and leave your luggage, grab your children and run,'" she said.

Major U.S. airlines suspended direct flights to and from Israel for the near future, so many travelers are relying on foreign airlines and charter flights to get back to America.

