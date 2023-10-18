Crowds of pro-Israeli & pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Teaneck City Council meeting
TEANECK, N.J. -- A large rally formed outside a Teaneck City Council meeting Tuesday.
A vote is expected on a resolution denouncing the terrorist group Hamas for the attack on Israel.
Dozens of pro-Israeli supporters faced a group of pro-Palestinian supporters on the other side.
