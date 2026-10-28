Man fatally shot by New Jersey State Police trooper in Moonachie, officials say

A New Jersey State Police trooper fatally shot a man in Moonachie on Wednesday, officials say.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Gotham Parkway near West Commercial Avenue.

The state attorney general's office said the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are under investigation, and the names of the victim and the trooper are not being released at this time.

It was a very active scene throughout the evening with police officers swarming the area. The investigation is happening in a primarily industrial area packed with warehouses.

A New Jersey State Police trooper fatally shot a man in Moonachie on Oct. 28, 2026, officials say. Chopper 2

A black car apparently crashed into a concrete stairwell in the front of a building. Video from Chopper 2 captured what appeared to be a male civilian driver out of the vehicle and unconscious on the ground just after 5 p.m. First responders performed CPR and put him in an ambulance.

It's unclear if he was the man who was shot.

Under protocol, the attorney general's office takes over all investigations in New Jersey in which a law enforcement officer fires their weapon.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.