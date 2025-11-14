Hospital security guard shoots, kills knife-wielding man in Newburgh, N.Y.

A Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital security guard shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the emergency room Thursday night, Newburgh Police said.

It happened just after 11 p.m.

Police said Carlos Ortiz, 45, had pulled the fire alarm was acting disorderly, prompting security staff to confront him. That's when, according to police, the man pulled a knife, and attacked one of the guards. An armed security guard then shot him. Ortiz was later pronounced dead.

A woman who was nearby during the incident was also injured but is expected to recover.

"Our foremost responsibility is, and will always be, to provide a safe, secure, and healing environment for our patients, staff, and community," the hospital said in a statement. We are grateful to our Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Public Safety and Security Team, as well as the City of Newburgh Police Department, for their ongoing dedication to safety and their swift, professional response in protecting our staff and our community."