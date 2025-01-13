Montclair, N.J. schools closed today due to security concern, district says

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Schools in Montclair, New Jersey are closed Monday due to a security concern, district officials say.

Interim Superintendent Damen G. Cooper posted a message on the district's website saying all schools in the district will be closed for the day. Students also received a text and robocall alerting them at 5 a.m.

"Late yesterday evening, we were made aware of a potential threat to our district. Upon receiving this information, we immediately contacted the Montclair Police Department and have been closely following their guidance," Cooper wrote. "I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority."

The message did not go into detail about the security concern but said district officials and law enforcement are monitoring the situation and will update the community as they learn more.

"At this time, I am unable to share specific details regarding the nature of the threat. However, please know that we are working collaboratively with law enforcement to monitor the situation and ensure the security of our schools," wrote Cooper. "We will provide you with updates as soon as additional information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time."

Montclair is located in Essex County, New Jersey, and the district is made up of nearly a dozen schools, including one high school, three middle schools and seven elementary schools.

Students returned from winter break on Thursday, Jan. 2, and classes have been in session for just over a week into the new year.

"Really nervous," said one parent of a ninth grader. "But I know that this is, unfortunately, not uncommon today. But yeah, it makes me really nervous."

Monday's announcement leaves some families scrambling to make alternate child care arrangements, but officials apparently believe the situation raised enough of a safety concern to justify the closure and inconvenience.

